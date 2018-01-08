NIA probes ISI link to killing of Hindu leaders in Punjab

Following an Intelligence Bureau report, the National Investigation Agency has begun investigations into ISI links with the killing of Hindu leaders. A spate of murders of Hindu leaders had taken place in Punjab and it had been found that they were being orchestrated by Sikh militants and the ISI.

It had been found that funds had been routed in for this operation from Italy, Pakistan, Canada and the UK. This was revealed the interrogation of the various suspects.

Senior RSS leader Brig Jagdish Gagneja (retd), Punjab Shiv Sena labour leader Durga Prasad Gupta, Hindu leader Amit Sharma, Dera Sacha Sauda followers Satpal Kumar and son Ramesh Kumar, Christian leader Pastor Sultan Masih and Ludhiana-based RSS leader Ravinder Gosain were targeted by this module, investigations have also found.

The NIA was handed over an IB report which spoke about how the ISI was trying to revive terrorism in Punjab. It was also found that some of the militants in Punjab were linked to groups in Kashmir as well. The scanner is on the pro-Khalistani outfits and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba too.

OneIndia News