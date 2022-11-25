Aftab's polygraph test begins in the Shraddha Walker case; cops find blood stains in his flat

Aftab has never confessed to killing Shraddha Walkar in court

Delhi: Married man shoots girlfriend, tries to kill self in Oyo hotel

Aftab used multiple weapons to chop Shraddha's body, 5 recovered but saw missing

Wanted killer with 1 mn reward by Australian police nabbed in Delhi

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 25: The Delhi Police in a joint operation with Interpol on Friday arrested Rajwinder Singh accused of killing an Australian woman Toyah Cordingley in Queensland in 2018. The accused was absconding after the incident and the Australian police had recently announced a reward of one million Australian dollars to anyone giving information about him.

The accused, Rajwinder Singh, an Indian-origin Australian citizen, was arrested in a joint operation of CBI, Interpol and a special cell with intelligence inputs.

For the exchange of information about the accused, the Australian Police had offered 1 million Australian dollars (Rs 5 crore).

Australian HC to India, Barry O’Farrell AO, today noted the announcement by Queensland Govt of an AUD 1 million (or approx 531 lakh rupees) reward for info leading to location & arrest of Rajwinder Singh, who is wanted in relation to the murder of one Toyah Cordingley in 2018. pic.twitter.com/4fFZ99woTo — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

The One million Australian dollars' reward:

On November 11, the Australian High Commission in a tweet informed about the declaration of the reward of One Million Australian dollars on the arrest of Rajwinder Singh.

The accused is originally from Buttar Kalan in Punjab and lived in Queensland.

For information regarding the accused, Queensland Police appealed for public assistance for information.

Shubham couldn't have enmity with anyone, says father on son's stabbing in Australia

In this case, the Australian Federal Police based in New Delhi was working with the Central Bureau of Investigation.

While announcing the reward for the accused's information, Queensland Police said, "A USD 1 million reward for information from the public has been announced as part of ongoing investigations into the 2018 murder of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley in Far North Queensland. Police Minister Mark Ryan approved the major reward for information leading to the location and arrest of 38-year-old Rajwinder Singh."

Australian High Commission in New Delhi also issued a number for the public to inform the Australian Federal Police about the accused.

The 2018 murder:

The 24-year-old victim Toyah was reported missing on October 21, 2018 when she went for a walk with her dog. Her body was found the next morning at Wangetti Beach, 40 km north of cairns in Queensland.

Singh had allegedly fled the country two days after Cordingley was killed, leaving behind his job, wife and three children in Australia.

According to reports, Australian police said that he flew from Sydny to India on October 23 and his arrival in India was confirmed by the authorities. In March 2021, the Australian government had requested India to extradite Singh which was approved this November.

In the case, detective acting superintendent Sonia Smith had previously said, "Investigations into Toyah's death, including bringing the person responsible to justice, remains a priority for the Queensland Police Service."

She had added, "A dedicated team of detectives from Cairns, Far North and the Homicide Investigation Unit has continued to work tirelessly towards ensuring justice for Toyah Cordingley and her family."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 25, 2022, 17:16 [IST]