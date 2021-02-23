R-Day violence accused Lakha Sidhana holds rally in Punjab's Bhatinda

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 23: Wanted rioter Lakha Sidhana, who bears Rs 1 lakh bounty for his arrest attended a public meeting in Punjab''s Bathinda in support of the ongoing farmers'' agitation against the Centre''s agri laws. A video clip showed him seated on the dais.

Sidhana is wanted by the Delhi police for his alleged role in the Republic Day violence in the national capital where a large number of farmers had broken barriers to reach the Red Fort.

Sidhana, a native of Punjab's Bathinda, has been camping at the Singhu border since November 26.

He has dozens of criminal cases registered against him in Punjab and went to jail several times but has claimed in the past that he had quit the crime world. Since then he is said to be involved in social work.

Sidhana, a native of Punjab's Bathinda, has been camping at the Singhu border since November 26.

Punjab: Lakha Sidhana (in white shirt and sweater), an accused in Jan 26 Delhi violence, was seen at a farmers' rally in Bathinda.



Earlier this month, Delhi Police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest. pic.twitter.com/Wq4Wc57olx — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

He has dozens of criminal cases registered against him in Punjab and went to jail several times but has claimed in the past that he had quit the crime world. Since then he is said to be involved in social work.

Tens of thousands of farmers had broken barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday.

Clashes broke out in multiple places, leading to violence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs. While there were no exact estimates of how many farmers were hurt, Delhi Police officials said 86 of their men were injured through the day. Of these, 41 were injured at the Red Fort.