Want to vaccinate Bengal free of cost before polls: Mamata writes to PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 24: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help in procuring COVID-19 vaccines so that entire state can be vaccinated before the upcoming state assembly elections.

"The Government of West Bengal has decided to procure adequate number of vaccines for the members of the public at large. We would request you to kindly take up the matter with appropriate authority, so that the state government is able to purchase the vaccines from designated point(s) on top priority basis, because the West Bengal government wants to provide vaccination free of cost to all the people," she said in a letter.