Weird food combinations have been topping the trending list on the internet every now and then. We have seen things like Rabri Golgappa and even Cotton Candy Maggi take the internet by storm. If you thought that it was only happening in India, then you are wrong. Recently, a restaurant in Japan started giving out ramen by adding ice cream over it.

Yes, ramen soup with ice cream - the thought itself is crazy, imagine eating it. A cafe in Japan named 'Franken' serves this weird combination of flavours.

The viral videocshows, soft-serve ice cream is added to the miso ramen bowl as a topping. The ice cream is added with the wafer cone itself.

The video was posted by a food blogger named Jesse Ogundiran in Japan. Even though the dish might be different, the people eating on the blogger's table seem to be enjoying the dish.

The video has garnered over three million likes and counting.

The clip has caught the attention of netizens who reacted to the unique recipe. One user wrote, "Honestly how does it taste? Will you have it again" while another wrote, "Vanilla is okay but chocolate is out of the question!"

A few others thought the dish was completely normal. "People put cheese and/or sugar in their ramen and some people also put ice because they can't handle the heat so I don't see the big deal," quipped another user.

Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 12:32 [IST]