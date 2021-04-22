7500 MT oxygen being produced in India daily, 6,600 MT allocated to states for medical use: Govt

SOS in Capital, several small hospitals in Delhi cry for help as oxygen stocks may run out soon

Want to see national plan on supply of oxygen, SC tells Centre

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked to see a national plan on the supply of oxygen, essential drugs and method of vaccination. The court also issued notice to the Centre.

Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said, 'we want to see the national plan on this issue. We want to know.

Coronavirus: Amid spurting COVID-19 cases, Delhi witnesses surge in demand for oxygen concentrators

In regard to the four issues of supply of oxygen, supply of essential drugs, method and manner of vaccination and we want to keep the power to declare lockout with the states, the SC also said.

The court also noted that six different High Courts are hearing similar matters. They are the High Courts of Delhi, Bombay, Sikkim Madhya Pradesh, Calcutta and Allahabad.