    Read more about:

    oxygen supreme court

    Want to see national plan on supply of oxygen, SC tells Centre

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 22: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked to see a national plan on the supply of oxygen, essential drugs and method of vaccination. The court also issued notice to the Centre.

    Want to see national plan on supply of oxygen, SC tells Centre

    Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said, 'we want to see the national plan on this issue. We want to know.

    Coronavirus: Amid spurting COVID-19 cases, Delhi witnesses surge in demand for oxygen concentrators

    In regard to the four issues of supply of oxygen, supply of essential drugs, method and manner of vaccination and we want to keep the power to declare lockout with the states, the SC also said.

    The court also noted that six different High Courts are hearing similar matters. They are the High Courts of Delhi, Bombay, Sikkim Madhya Pradesh, Calcutta and Allahabad.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 13:07 [IST]
    X