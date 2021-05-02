On May 2, hold me to my last tweet: Prashant Kishor on West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

Want to quit, won’t do election strategy: Prashant Kishor

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 02: Political strategist Prashant Kishor has said that he wants to quit this space and leave it to his colleagues at I-PAC to handle the job.

In an interview to NDTV, Kishor said that he wants to do something else in life. "We went through hell.

The Election Commission was blatantly partial and made our campaign difficult. We have been confident about doing very well and the TMC winning more than people were willing to give. The BJP was trying to build up massive propaganda that they are winning Bengal, he also said in the interview.

He also said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's popularity does not mean the BJP will win all elections.

On December 21 2020, Kishore had tweeted and pinned the same in which he wrote, for all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal. PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!