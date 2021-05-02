YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    prashant kishor West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Want to quit, won’t do election strategy: Prashant Kishor

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 02: Political strategist Prashant Kishor has said that he wants to quit this space and leave it to his colleagues at I-PAC to handle the job.

    In an interview to NDTV, Kishor said that he wants to do something else in life. "We went through hell.

    Want to quit, won’t do election strategy: Prashant Kishor

    The Election Commission was blatantly partial and made our campaign difficult. We have been confident about doing very well and the TMC winning more than people were willing to give. The BJP was trying to build up massive propaganda that they are winning Bengal, he also said in the interview.

    He also said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's popularity does not mean the BJP will win all elections.

    On December 21 2020, Kishore had tweeted and pinned the same in which he wrote, for all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal. PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!

    MORE prashant kishor NEWS

    Story first published: Sunday, May 2, 2021, 15:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X