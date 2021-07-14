YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 14: The online nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards (Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri) to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2022 is on.

    Want to nominate someone for a Padma Award? Here is where you do it

    The last date for nominations for Padma Awards is 15th September, 2021. The nominations/recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the Padma Awards portal.

    Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year. The award seeks to recognise 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as, Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

    All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

    The Government is committed to transform Padma Awards into "People's Padma". All citizens are therefore requested to make nominations/recommendations including self-nomination. Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society.

    The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above mentioned Padma Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 14:30 [IST]
    X