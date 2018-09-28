Walmart-Flipkart deal: Bandh evokes good response in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Sep 29: The 'Bharat Bandh' against the Walmart-Flipkart deal evoked a good response in Madhya Pradesh Friday, barring Indore.

Retail and wholesale markets wore a deserted look in large parts of Madhya Pradesh as traders, businessmen and chemists downed the shutters of their shops to protest against Walmart's acquisition of home-grown retail major Flipkart and FDI in retail sector.

The bandh call by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) evoked a near total response in Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Roadside teashops and eateries remained open and did brisk business at some places. Petrol pumps, schools and educational institutions also remained open.

"We from bottom of our hearts thank 20 lakh traders and businessmen in Madhya Pradesh who have supported the bandh which evoked a near total response across the state barring Indore," CAIT Vice President Radhyashayam Maheshwari told PTI. "A big thanks to the consumers who wholeheartedly supported it.

The bandh was not for a political or religious cause but for the well being of traders, businessmen and customers.

"It was against foreign economic imperialism. If we allow them to enter our country, lives of crores of people will perish and they would be rendered jobless," he added. He said their 'Vyapari Kranti Rath' which was flagged off from New Delhi on September 15 will be reaching Bhopal on September 30.

It will pass through 28 states and return to Delhi on December 15 where a huge rally will be organised the next day.

