Wafer thin, cliffhanger: Just 12,768 votes separated NDA and MGB

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 12: The Bihar Assembly Election has been rightly called a cliff-hanger. The margin of votes that separated the NDA and Mahagathbandhan (MGB) was wafer thin.

In terms of vote share, the NDA polled 37.26 per cent, while in the case of Grand Alliance it was at 37.23 per cent.

The NDA polled 1,57,01,226 votes and in the case of the Grand Alliance it was 1,56,88,458. This means the difference was just 12,768 votes.

Bihar: BJP improves tally, but new alliance arithmetic pulls down NDA vote share since 2019 LS polls

In the previous election, the difference was much higher. The Grand Alliance then comprising, the RJD, JD(U) and Congress bagged 1,5952,188 votes when compared 1,29,90,645 votes polled by the NDA comprising the BJP, LJP, HAM (S) and RLSP.

The BJP ended up with 74 votes, but it was the RJD with 75 which was the single largest party. The NDA's allies, HAM and VIP ended up with four seats each.

The Congress on the other hand could manage just 19 seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) ender up with 12 seats. The AIMM won 5, BSP, 1, CPI, 2 and CPI (M), 2 seats. The LJP and and independent won just 1 seat each.

In terms of vote share, the RJD topped with 23.1 per cent followed by the BJP at 19.5 per cent. With 15.4 per cent, the JD(U) was third on the list, followed by others at 18.8 per cent. The Congress managed just 9.5 per cent of the votes, while the BSP and AIMM ended up with a vote share of 1.49 per cent and 1.24 per cent. The NOTA vote polled was at 1.68 per cent.