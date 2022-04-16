Vulture politics: BJP hits out at opposition over its joint statement

BJP is medium for fulfilment of aspirations of poor: Amit Shah on party's 42nd foundation day

New Delhi, Apr 16: The BJP alleged on Saturday that the Congress and other opposition parties do "vulture politics" over dead bodies and are only interested in harming harmony in society. The BJP issued a statement late night in a rejoinder to a joint statement from opposition parties over the recent incidents of hate speech and communal violence in the country.

The opposition also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "silence".

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia likened the opposition's attack on Modi to throwing mud towards the sky. He also claimed that the opposition's appeal to people to maintain peace and harmony is as hollow as is the intention of the leaders behind the statement.

Bhatia questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the Karauli violence in Rajasthan, and alleged that action is not being taken against rioters because of her party's politics of appeasement. Rahul Gandhi, he alleged, stands with rioters and tries to inflame the situation.

Noting that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also signed the statement, the BJP leader questioned Sonia Gandhi over her "silence" on the alleged violence in the state and a recent rape and murder case of a minor.