    Votes being cast in favour of BJP, discrepancy in voter turnout: Fresh allegations by TMC

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 27: A delegation of the Trinamool Congress will meet the Election Commission today after it raised concerns about the voting percentage on the poll body's mobile application.

    "What is happening @ECISVEEP?! Could you explain how voting percentage drastically reduced to half within a gap of just 5 minutes?! Shocking! @CEOWestBengal, please look into this urgently!" the TMC tweeted.

    Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien, will led the 10 member TMC delegation to meet with the EC officials. They allege discrepancy in the voter turn out.

    The TMC also alleged that in the Kanthi Dakshin seat, voters alleged that their ballot was cast in favour of the BJP instead of the TMC. "Shocking claim by voters which must be immediately looked into by @ECISVEEP and @CEOWestBengal. Many voters in Kanthi Dakshin assembly seat allege that they voted for TMC but VVPAT showed them the BJP symbol. THIS IS SERIOUS! THIS IS UNPARDONABLE!" TMC said.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 27, 2021, 12:19 [IST]
    X