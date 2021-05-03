YouTube
    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 vote share

    Vote Percentage of Parties in West Bengal 2021: TMC, 47.9%, BJP 38.1%

    Kolkata, May 02: The TMC under Mamata Banerjee swept back to power in West Bengal by securing a whopping 213 seats.

    The BJP is the main opposition in the state with 77 seats. The Left Front-Congress alliance did not manage to open its account in the state.

    At 47.93 per cent vote share, the TMC polled 28,650,917 votes. The BJP on the other hand bagged a vote share of 38.1 per cent and polled 22,798,411 votes. The CPI (M) which didn't win a single seat managed a vote share of 4,72 per cent and polled 2,820,908 votes.

    The Congress had a vote share of 2.94 per cent and polled 1,757,148. The vote share of the others was at 3.67 per cent, while NOTA stood at 1.08 per cent with 645,081 per cent exercising this option.

    Story first published: Monday, May 3, 2021, 11:28 [IST]
