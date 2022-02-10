Vote for crime-free, riot-free Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

YouTube
    Lucknow, Feb 10: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appealed to voters to cast their votes to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for a "crime-free, fear-free, riot-free" state.

    "Today is the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. This ritual of polling will be incomplete without your (voters) contribution. Your one vote will strengthen our resolution of a crime-free, fear-free, riot-free Uttar Pradesh. That's why 'vote first' then do any other work," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

    The battle for Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday with polling at 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.

    Polling started at 7.00 AM and will continue till 6.00 PM, officials of the state election commission said here.

    Campaigning in the constituencies going to vote in the first round of the seven-phase election in the politically crucial state ended on Tuesday evening. Ministers whose fate would be decided in the first phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain.

    As many as 623 candidates, including 73 women are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.28 core voters, including 1.24 crore men and 1.04 crore women are eligible to caste their francise

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 Assembly elections 2022 yogi adityanath

    Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 8:37 [IST]
