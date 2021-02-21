Vocal for Local: Rajnath Singh inaugurates 'Hunar Haat' in Delhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 21: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 26th 'Hunar Haat' organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs from February 20 to March 1, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs organised the ''Hunar Haat'' on the theme of "Vocal for Local" from February 20 to March 1 2021.

More than 600 artisans and craftsmen from more than 31 States and Union Territories are participating in the ''Hunar Haat'' here, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

Artisans and craftsmen from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, and several other states and UTs are participating in ''Hunar Haat'' to display and sell their exquisite indigenous handmade products.

Naqvi said indigenous handmade products from every corner of the country would be available under one roof at ''Hunar Haat''.

Terror groups trying to shift focus from Kashmir valley to Jammu: Jitendra Singh

The visitors will also enjoy traditional delicacies from every region of the country at a "Bawarchikhana" section.

Besides, the people will also enjoy various cultural and musical programmes to be presented by renowned artists of the country at the ''Hunar Haat'' in New Delhi.

The people will get a feel of the strength of the country''s "unity in diversity" at the ''Hunar Haat'', Naqvi said.

The ''Hunar Haat'', which is a "perfect platform" to promote indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen from across the country, has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists yet, he said.

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will provide employment and employment opportunities to 7,50,000 artisans and craftsmen through 75 ''Hunar Haat'' which will be organised by the completion of 75 years of the country''s independence in 2022, Naqvi said.

The ''Hunar Haat'' is available on virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and on GeM (Government e-Marketplace) Portal also where the people of the country and those from abroad can buy products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen online, he said. PTI ASK CK