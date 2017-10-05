VMOU RSCIT September 2017 Exam results shortly, how to check

The VMOU RSCIT September 2017 Exam results will be declared soon. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

The exams were conducted on September 17 2017.

Answer Keys for RS-CIT September 2017 exam was released on September 19. Since the anticipation about the VMOU RSCIT September 2017 results are high, the official results portal rkcl.vmou.ac.in hosted on vmou.ac.in is not responding and it is saying 'HTTP Error 503. The service is unavailable'.

The candidates who are searching for VMOU RSCIT results are advised to check the results when it is available.

Website crashes happens when large number of users try to access a web address which is in fact not equipped to handle not more than a certain number of users.

How to check VMOU RSCIT September 2017 Exam results:

  • Go to vmou.ac.in
  • Click on the " RS-CIT Examination Result" on the homepage
  • Select your District first and chose an option to search your results, By Roll No or Name and Date of Birth.
  • View result
  • Take a printout

Story first published: Thursday, October 5, 2017, 9:22 [IST]
