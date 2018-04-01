VK Singh set to fly to Iraq to bring back mortal remains of 39 Indians killed in Mosul

Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh on Sunday will leave to Iraq with a C-17 plane to bring back the mortal remains of 39 Indians that were killed by the Islamic State in Mosul.

According to media reports, Singh will visit Iraq in a special IAF aircraft, which will directly land at Amritsar in Punjab on April 2 with the mortal remains, which were exhumed from a mass grave in Badosh.

On March 20, Sushma Swaraj informed the Parliament that the 39 Indians abducted by Islamic State in Mosul in Iraq were dead and their bodies have been recovered.

"There will be legal processes. We are waiting for information from there (Iraq). It may take 8-10 days (to bring back the bodies)," Singh said outside Parliament.

A group of 40 Indian workers, mostly from Punjab, and some Bangladeshi were taken hostage by ISIS when it overran Iraq's second largest city Mosul in 2014. Of the 40 Indians, one Harjit Masih from Gurdaspur had managed to escape and had claimed to have witnessed the massacre of the others. But the government rejected it.

OneIndia News

