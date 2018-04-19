VITEEE results 2018 to be declared on this date

The VITEEE results 2018 is expected to be declared soon. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

As per our sources, the results would be declared next week. The tentative date given is April 25, 2018, the source also said. Last year it may be recalled that the results of the Vellore Institute of Technology April 23, 2017.

Those students who have given a valid phone number during the registration will receive an SMS as well as the results. Soon after the results are declared the counselling process would begin.

During counselling, candidates shall have to submit: admit card, counselling admit card, result copy, date of birth proof, class 12 mark sheet (those awaiting result can submit the hall ticket), community certificate and demand draft of Rs.50000.

Candidates belonging to Jammu and Kashmir and the North Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura shall have to submit nativity certificate.

Classes for BTech programmes will begin on 9 July 2018. After result declaration, candidates will be short-listed based on their entrance examination rank and will be called for the counselling; dates will be updated on the official website. After the counselling for a particular day is over, the number of seats (branch wise) available for allotment for the next day of counselling will be published on the website. The results once declared would be available on vit.ac.in.

