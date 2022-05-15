Visuals of floods in Assam show devastation caused by incessant rains [Videos]

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 15: Several incidents of landslides have been reported from 12 villages due to incessant rains in Dima Hasao district. Around 80 houses are severely affected and 3 people are dead in Haflong area, Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

A total of 24,681 people in 94 villages in six districts - Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metro) have been hit by the first spell of the flood. Following incessant rains in Assam and neighbouring states-- Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh-- in the past couple of days, the water level of several rivers are gradually increasing and the water in Kopili river is flowing above the danger level mark, news agency ANI reported.

The news agency has posted several clips showcasing the destruction caused by the rains. In one such video, the torrential rains washed away a portion of a road in the Haflong area in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

#WATCH Torrential rains washed away a portion of a road in the Haflong area in Assam's Dima Hasao district pic.twitter.com/SLZdo1O07B — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

In another video, a PWD road connecting Hojai and West Karbi Anglong districts is seen submerged under floodwaters in Hojai district on Saturday.

#WATCH | Assam: PWD road connecting Hojai and West Karbi Anglong districts submerged under floodwaters in Hojai district, yesterday



Several villages were inundated as the flood situation remains gloomy in the district pic.twitter.com/R2y4f1Dynu — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

Roads, bridges and agricultural land are seen inundated in another clip and it is reported from Hojai district.

#WATCH Roads, bridges and agricultural land were inundated in Hojai, Assam yesterday due to floods following incessant rain in the region pic.twitter.com/DitKiMbb6O — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

The floodwaters have also submerged 1732.72 hectares of cropland in the flood-hit districts, ANI said in a report. More than 21,000 people have been affected alone in Cachar district.

The Army, para-military forces, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services on Saturday had rescued 2,150 people from flood-hit areas of Cachar district. Several roads, bridges, and irrigation canals were damaged in Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon districts.

Assam | Incessant rains triggered landslides in several parts of the Dima Hasao district yesterday



Landslides reported so far from 12 villages in Dima Hasao district. Around 80 houses are severely affected, 3 people dead in Haflong area: Assam State Disaster Management Authority pic.twitter.com/KgXnMUJmA2 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022