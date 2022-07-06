Vistara plane engine fails after Bangkok flight lands in Delhi, all passengers safe

Heading to airport? Check out the new 'one hand bag' rule for passengers

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 6: The engine of the Bangkok-Delhi Vistara flight failed after the plane landed in Delhi on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

Post Runway vacation Engine 2 was shut down for single-engine taxing and the aircraft was towed to the parking bay, it reported.

However, all the passengers are said to be safe, NDTV reported. The matter has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA).

DGCA issues show cause notice to SpiceJet after 8 incidents in last 18 days

"After landing in Delhi, while taxing to the parking bay, our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on July 5. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay," ANI quoted Vistara spokesperson in a tweet.

On the other hand, the DCGA on Wednesday issued show cause notice to SpiceJet after eight malfunction incidents in the last 18 days and sought a written explanation.

The Indian regulator said that SpiceJet has failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services under Aircraft Rules, 1937.

"The review (of incidents) transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents are related to either component failure or system related failure) have resulted in degradation of the safety margins," the notice stated.

The DGCA has given SpiceJet three weeks to respond to the notice. "Financial assessment carried out by DGCA in September 2021 has also revealed that the airline is operating on 'cash-​and-carry' (model) and ​s​uppliers/​a​pproved ​v​endors are not being paid on a regular basis leading to shortage of spares and frequent invoking of MELs (minimum equipment lists)," it stated.