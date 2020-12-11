Virus is contained as we are a month away from COVID-19 vaccine: Yogi Adityanath

YouTube
    Gorakhpur, Dec 11: In what comes as a recent development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that while a vaccine against COVID-19 was just about a month away, the infectious virus had already been contained in the state.

    yogi adityanath

    "We are about a month away from the Covid-19 vaccine and the state has already contained the pandemic. Developed countries like the US registered a Covid-19 death rate of about 8 per cent, but Uttar Pradesh only saw 1.04 per cent of Covid-19 deaths," Adityanath said.

    Adityanath was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 'Healthy Eastern Uttar Pradesh' drive at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur, where he was the chief guest.

    The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also said that COVID management had received huge praise from the World Health Organisation and a research paper should be done on it.

    "Teamwork always pays rich dividends and medical institutes like AIIMS should realise their role in this regard. More and more research should be done on the field, which is generally better than what is done in labs," he added.

    He further reminded the medical fraternity that Gorakhpur was responsible for about 5 crore people, spread over Gorakhpur and Basti divisions, eastern and north Bihar and Nepal.

    Story first published: Friday, December 11, 2020, 9:52 [IST]
