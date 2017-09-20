Virbhadra Singh popular for corruption cases: Anurag Thakur

Dharamshala, Sep 20: Training his gun at the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Wednesday took a jibe at Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, saying he is "popular" for all corruption cases against him.

Thakur said the state has been "impacted negatively" in the Congress regime due to alleged selfish and indifferent attitude of the chief minister.

"Singh along with his family has been involved in number of corruption cases right from the time he assumed office in 2013," the BJP MP said in a statement issued today.

Not even once has the chief minister come on record and made a clear statement about his involvement in these cases, the Hamirpur MP said.

"The people did not elect him for making the state arrive at this juncture and this is not how people want their state to be famous for and the popularity of their CM to be owing to his disproportionate assets and the corruption cases in his name," he added.

