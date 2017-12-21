Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding reception in Delhi: All you need to know

Virushka Delhi reception : PM Modi grace the couple, Watch video | Oneindia News

The wedding reception of cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma, who tied the knot in Italy on December 11, was held at Delhi's Taj Hotel on Thursday evening. The Delhi reception will be followed by a reception in Mumbai on December 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also among other bigwigs to attend the reception.

The couple posed for photos in front of the media before entering the reception venue. Anushka Sharma wore a gorgeous red and golden banarasi saree while groom Virat Kohli wore a classy bandhgala sherwani layered with an embroidered Pashmina shawl. The wedding outfits of the couple were designed by Sabyasachi.

Last evening, Virat and Anushka called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and handed him an invitation to their Delhi reception.

PM Modi at the reception After getting married in Italy, Virat and Anushka were in Finland for their honeymoon. Both the stars will celebrate their New Year in South Africa. Virat's former cricketer teammates, from his club cricket and U-17 days are also invited to the reception tonight. Other cricketers expected at the reception areKapil Dev, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra. Couple posing for photographs Kohli is not part of the Indian team for ODIs and T20s in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. Kohli took a break from busy cricket schedule to marry girlfriend Anushka ahead of the important tour of South Africa. At reception The couple got married in a Tuscan resort earlier this month in a closely guarded ceremony and shared photos of their wedding on social media. The cricketer and actor are among India's most popular celebrities and stories of their romance have made headlines for years.

(All images courtesy - Twitter/@ViratCrew)

OneIndia News