Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma blessed with baby girl

India

New Delhi, Jan 11: India cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," the Indian skipper wrote on twitter making the announcement.

On August 2020, Anushka announced that they are adding another member to the family. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," in identical tweets, they had written.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in December 2017. The couple first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017.