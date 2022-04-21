WATCH: Russia tests new missile, can hit any target on earth

Viral video: Woman survives after fainting and falling under moving train in Argentina

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Buenos Aires, Apr 21: A CCTV Footage that has gone viral on various social media platform shows a woman cheated death after she fainted and fell off a platform under a moving train. Yes you read it right.

The woman, named only as Candela, lost her balance and tumbled off the platform at Independence Station in Buenos Aires.

This woman apparently fainted and she fell under on an oncoming train, BUT SHE SURVIVED! She's now out of the hospital 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EQA2V4foh9 — Diamond Lou®™ 🔞 (@DiamondLouX) April 19, 2022

Speaking to local media, the woman said,"I don't know how I'm alive,," after she fainted and fell under a moving train in incredible scenes captured on CCTV.

The woman further said,'I suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and fainted. I tried to warn the person in front of me but don't remember anything else, even the moment I smashed into the train.''

But she was miraculously rescued alive from the tracks after the train stopped.

Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 8:30 [IST]