YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Viral video: Woman survives after fainting and falling under moving train in Argentina

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Buenos Aires, Apr 21: A CCTV Footage that has gone viral on various social media platform shows a woman cheated death after she fainted and fell off a platform under a moving train. Yes you read it right.

    Viral video: Woman survives after fainting and falling under moving train in Argentina

    The woman, named only as Candela, lost her balance and tumbled off the platform at Independence Station in Buenos Aires.

    Speaking to local media, the woman said,"I don't know how I'm alive,," after she fainted and fell under a moving train in incredible scenes captured on CCTV.

    The woman further said,'I suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and fainted. I tried to warn the person in front of me but don't remember anything else, even the moment I smashed into the train.''

    But she was miraculously rescued alive from the tracks after the train stopped.

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news train

    Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X