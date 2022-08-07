Viral video: Watch visuals of lightning striking clock tower in Mecca
New Delhi, Aug 06: A video of lightning striking a clock tower in Saudi Arabia's Mecca has caught the attention of netizens.
In the viral video doing rounds on social media sites, lightning splits the night sky in two before moving up vertically. The clip has been posted by a user named Mulham H, a scholar of astronomy at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah as per his bio.
"A few days ago, a lightning strike struck the Burj al-Saa during the rain in Makkah," the caption of the video read.
قبل قليل صاعقة تضرب #برج_الساعة مع #أمطار_مكة جعلها الله صيبا نافعا للبلاد والعباد #مكه_الان pic.twitter.com/y9ZziH2dn3— الفلكي مُلهَم هندي (@MulhamH) August 4, 2022
The
incident
occurred
on
a
rainy
evening,
but
the
exact
date
has
not
known
yet.
The
user
posted
the
clip
on
August
5.
The brilliant visuals have garnered over 1.4 million views (14 lakh views) on Twitter alone.
"The striking resemblance of lightning to a neuron fascinates me," a user writes about the viral video on Twitter.
Fri, 5 Aug 🌩️🕋— ᴀʟɪ ʜᴀʀʙɪ | علي حربي (@7a3rBi) August 4, 2022
صواعق تضرب #برج_الساعة مع الأمطار#مكة #مكة_المكرمة #مكة_الآن #المسجد_الحرام🕋 pic.twitter.com/we8EdbAZWK
Saudi Arabia has reportedly witnessed torrential rains and thunderstorms in the last few days.