    Viral video: Watch visuals of lightning striking clock tower in Mecca

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 06: A video of lightning striking a clock tower in Saudi Arabia's Mecca has caught the attention of netizens.

    Screen Shot from the Video

    In the viral video doing rounds on social media sites, lightning splits the night sky in two before moving up vertically. The clip has been posted by a user named Mulham H, a scholar of astronomy at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah as per his bio.

    "A few days ago, a lightning strike struck the Burj al-Saa during the rain in Makkah," the caption of the video read.

    The incident occurred on a rainy evening, but the exact date has not known yet. The user posted the clip on August 5.

    The brilliant visuals have garnered over 1.4 million views (14 lakh views) on Twitter alone.

    "The striking resemblance of lightning to a neuron fascinates me," a user writes about the viral video on Twitter.

    Saudi Arabia has reportedly witnessed torrential rains and thunderstorms in the last few days.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 7, 2022, 19:07 [IST]
