Viral video: Watch how this 'brave miracle kitten' escaped from tiger enclosure

    New Delhi, Nov 23: A terrifying footage of a cat that got trapped in an enclosure for tigers, and attacked by the big cat has gone viral on social media. The kitten is now safe and healthy.

    In the viral video, three tigers can be seen running to the kitten on spotting it. Soon after, two keepers run into the enclosure and rescue the kitten.

    "The brave miracle kitten. This little stray got into one of the tiger enclosures and was caught by the tigers. She's doing well now and won't be a little stray anymore," Dubai princess Latifa Rashed Al Maktoum wrote on Instagram.

    The Dubai princess shared an update on the kitten, saying that it was being checked by the vet.

    "They're checking for pain response to see if the nerve was damaged," Sheikha Latifa said in the comments section.

    Latifa Rashed Al Maktoum, who is an animal lover regularly shares photos and videos of tigers, lions, Chimpanzees and several birds on her Instagram page.

    Meanwhile, the netizens are very much impressed with the kitten rescue video.

    "Cats really do have 9 lives and I'm sure that kitten has the heart of a tiger now! Well done to the guys for getting in there quick and efficiently," wrote an Instagram user.

    "Thanks for saving it," wrote another.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 16:07 [IST]
    X