    Viral video: Two-headed snake swallows two mice simultaneously

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 26: A video shared by a photographer shows the jaw-dropping moment in which a two-headed snake simultaneously swallows two mice.

    Viral video: Two-headed snake swallows two mice simultaneously

    Brian Barczyk, who goes by the handle snakebytestv on Instagram, shared the video not only captured a two-headed snake on camera but also filmed the reptile having a quick 'snack'.

    He wrote with the caption: "Two headed Ben and Jerry eating. Miss all my snakes and animals, but we will be home soon. Having a blast on this adventure and have so much more to share!!"

    The video has gone viral, and users are both intrigued and surprised by this video. Many wondered if the snake has two digestive tracts.

    Netizens were shocked as well as surprised to see the video. "Never seen a two-headed snake before (sic)," a user commented. "Where can I get a two headed snake (sic)," another asked.

    Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 16:05 [IST]
    X