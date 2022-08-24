An old, bedbound man is all smiles as his family performs bhangra to cheer him up | Viral Video

From XXXL to Small: Man dumped by girlfriend for being 'too fat' loses massive 70kg

Viral Video: Little girl's dance to trending 'Gomi Gomi' song in Delhi Metro is cuteness overload

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 24: TikTok's viral songs often make the superstars of normal people even if for a few days. One such superstar in this list is now a little girl who was recorded while grooving to the famous Arabic song 'Gomi Gomi' in an unlikely stage to perform, the Delhi Metro.

The song is originally called 'Goumi' and it was sung by Lebanese singer Myriam Fares.

Amid all the dance videos, a clip of an adorable little girl doing the dance inside of a train in the Delhi Metro is the cutest of all.

Video of crocodile galloping towards man in Florida Park enclosure goes viral

In the video clip that has gone viral on various social media platform, a little girl can be seen looking directly into the camera as the video opens and she aces the dance as well. What can also be seen is that two commuters who were standing behind this girl, ended up joining her in this dance.

The video was upload on Instagram by a little girl named Samaira Gurung or Mumu. She has over 42,000 followers.The video was uploaded on June 13, and since then video has garnered 3.4 million views on it so far.

It has also received 8,705 comments in which many people pointed out that the man had also joined in this fun dance without the little girl realising.

Dog squad to catch leopard in Belagavi [Viral video]

What is quite hilarious to note is that the video went so viral that the man who were seen dancing at the back of this little girl has also discovered this video on Instagram and commented on it.

"Hey kiddo, thanks for having me in the video, though no one asked me but okay," he hilariously wrote in the comment that has now been pinned in the section.

Check out the viral video here: