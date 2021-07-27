Viral video: Specially-abled man play carrom with toes, strikes super shots; Netizens left in awe

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 27: A video of Harshad Gothankar, who has no hands but is extremely adept in playing carrom with his feet, has been doing the rounds on the various social media platform.

    In a post on Monday, Sachin shared a short clip of a differently-abled man playing Carrom with his feet.

    The legendary batsman took to Twitter and wrote,''The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one's determination. Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto.

    Gothankar, who is an auto driver's son, is seen effortlessly acing all the strikes with his feet.

    The video got over 86,000 views and around 12,000 likes. Social media users shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section of the post.

    X