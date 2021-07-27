Viral video: Specially-abled man play carrom with toes, strikes super shots; Netizens left in awe

WATCH: NDRF rescue a dog stuck on the roof of a hotel in flood-hit Kolhapur

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 27: A video of Harshad Gothankar, who has no hands but is extremely adept in playing carrom with his feet, has been doing the rounds on the various social media platform.

In a post on Monday, Sachin shared a short clip of a differently-abled man playing Carrom with his feet.

The legendary batsman took to Twitter and wrote,''The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one's determination. Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto.

Gothankar, who is an auto driver's son, is seen effortlessly acing all the strikes with his feet.

The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one’s determination.

Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto.



Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Cw6kPP4uUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2021

The video got over 86,000 views and around 12,000 likes. Social media users shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section of the post.