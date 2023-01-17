On camera: College student molested by auto driver doesn't let go off him

Shubham couldn't have enmity with anyone, says father on son's stabbing in Australia

Karnataka teacher kills class 4 student by throwing him off school building, attacks his mother

Viral video shows student offering 'namaz' inside Maharaja Sayajirao University of Vadodara campus; probe on

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Vadodara, Jan 17: A new video purportedly showing a student offering 'namaz' on the campus of the Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) in Vadodara city of Gujarat has gone viral on various social media platforms, prompting the varsity to order a probe on Monday by a high-level disciplinary committee.

The young woman was seen offering namaz in the botany section of the university's science department.

Meanwhile, a university official said a high-level disciplinary committee formed to look into such cases will verify the authenticity of the latest video, which is undated.

Vadodara: Two videos of couple and students offering namaz at Maharaja Sayajirao University go viral

The student shown in the clip will be identified and told to refrain from such activities in the educational institution, MSU public relations officer Lakulish Trivedi said.

"The video came to our notice today (Monday) as there was a holiday on the weekend. We are trying to ascertain where the video was recorded and on what date. The university has formed a high-powered disciplinary committee to look into such cases," Trivedi said.

"The committee will probe the matter and summon the student for questioning and also offer counselling if required," he said.

This is the third video to emerge in less than a month in which a student was recorded offering 'namaz' inside the university campus. Earlier on 26th December 2022, another video went viral which showed two students offering namaz in front of the Sanskrit department.

Before that, a clip of a couple offering namaz outside the main gate of the Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya on the MSU campus had also emerged on social media.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat (Vadodara), far-right Hindu extremist groups like Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held a protest against two Muslim students for offering prayers in the corner of Maharaja Sayajirao University campus. pic.twitter.com/2FIGUn473T — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) December 28, 2022

The MSU authorities launched a probe and have asked the faculty dean to take strict action against this behaviour.

Bajrang Dal members disrupts 100 Muslims offering Namaz at open site in Gurugram’s Sector 69

Alleging a "conspiracy" behind the offering of namaz on the varsity campus, Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists had then sprinkled Gangajal, sung Ram Dhun (bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram) and recited the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Mahavidyalaya.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 9:43 [IST]