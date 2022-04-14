Viral Video: PM Modi's photograph removed from town Panchayat in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Apr 14: A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph being removed by Panchayat chairman in Tamil Nadu has gone viral. The incident is reported from Veppathur Town Panchayat's office in the Thanjavur district.

Enraged by the behaviour of the newly-elected Veppathur Town Panchayat chairman Anjammal, the BJP workers lodged a formal complaint with Thiruvidaimaruthur police, demanding action against the people responsible for removing the PM's photo.

BJP workers lodged a complaint with Thiruvidaimaruthur police and demanded action against the person responsible for removing the picture. BJP workers claimed that the photograph of PM Modi was given to Veppathur Town Panchayat chairman Anjammal, but he removed the picture on April 12.

Thanjavur District, Veppathur town panchayat President was forced by her husband Mathiyalagan to remove PM @narendramodi picture from govt office. This Mathiyalagan who is working staff in union office had also warned municipality secretary not to keep PM picture in govt offices. pic.twitter.com/O4WgGKi3ED — CTR.Nirmal kumar (@CTR_Nirmalkumar) April 13, 2022

BJP councillor S Chandrasekaran of the town panchayat had given the portrait of the PM to Executive Officer Latha on April 6 to display it in the office, but it was removed on April 12 after Anjammal with her husband Mathiazhagan removed the photograph and handed it over again to the Executive Officer.

Some reports have also claimed that the photograph has been reinstated following the complaint.

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 20:43 [IST]