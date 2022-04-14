YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Viral Video: PM Modi's photograph removed from town Panchayat in Tamil Nadu

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Apr 14: A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph being removed by Panchayat chairman in Tamil Nadu has gone viral. The incident is reported from Veppathur Town Panchayat's office in the Thanjavur district.

    Viral Video: PM Modis photograph removed from town Panchayat in Tamil Nadu

    Enraged by the behaviour of the newly-elected Veppathur Town Panchayat chairman Anjammal, the BJP workers lodged a formal complaint with Thiruvidaimaruthur police, demanding action against the people responsible for removing the PM's photo.

    BJP workers lodged a complaint with Thiruvidaimaruthur police and demanded action against the person responsible for removing the picture. BJP workers claimed that the photograph of PM Modi was given to Veppathur Town Panchayat chairman Anjammal, but he removed the picture on April 12.

    BJP councillor S Chandrasekaran of the town panchayat had given the portrait of the PM to Executive Officer Latha on April 6 to display it in the office, but it was removed on April 12 after Anjammal with her husband Mathiazhagan removed the photograph and handed it over again to the Executive Officer.
    Some reports have also claimed that the photograph has been reinstated following the complaint.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi karnataka

    Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 20:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X