Viral video of 'three-eyed baby' born in Germany is fake

New Delhi, July 20: A video of an infant with three eyes, the third on his forehead, moving in sync with his left pupil has gone viral on social media.

While such videos are normally considered fake, this one gained attention as there is a lot more to him than it meets the 'eye'.

The video widely circulated on WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube is being linked to a famous Indian sage who had predicted the birth of a baby with three eyes in a foreign country.

In the video, the three-eyed boy born in Germany, can be seen sitting on a stroller. The movement of the eye on the forehead is as same as the left pupil which makes us believe the video is a clear case of digital editing.

One Youtube channel shared the video with a caption 'Craniofacial duplication' to reinforce the authenticity of the video.

Craniofacial duplication is an extremely rare congenital disorder whereby parts or all of the face are duplicated on the head. A baby born with the condition will have a singe body, normal limbs but facial features that are duplicated to varying degrees.

In mild cases, a baby may have two noses and four eyes that are spaced far apart. But in extreme cases, a baby's entire face could be duplicated. However, there is no credible evidence to back that this is the same baby.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva known as "the destroyer" has three eyes.

Lord Shiva is also known as Trinetra Dhari and it is believed that when the third eye of Bholenath opens, it can lead to great disaster.