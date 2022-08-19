India
    Viral: Video of dog putting into water while cat watches goes viral; netizen slam the person who filmed it

    New Delhi, Aug 19: A video of a dog putting a fish benack into the water has gone viral, but a section of netizens have criticised the person who filmed it!

    What's in the clip?

    In the clip, the dog puts the suffocating fish back to fish bowl placed on the floor even as the cat is keenly observing the struggling fish. The video was shared by a Twitter user named Gabriele Corno with a caption, "I think having an animal in our life makes us better humans."

    Initially, the clip went viral winning a lot of appreciation from netizens who appreciated the dog.

    However, a section of netizens felt that the video might have been staged and it is a trained dog. "Well, we would be better humans if we didn't stage this kind of animal cruelty and film it...I'm so angry about that, [sic]" a user responded to the video.

    Watch the clip:

    Another user said, "why would anyone put a fish-bowl on the floor? how often has this been "practiced" for the dog to learn this? and most important: why is a "human" filming this instead putting the suffocating fish back into the water? cruelty for clicks...i don't like it! 👎 [sic]"

    "How cute! Filming a fish suffocating on the ground just to make a viral video of the (obviously) trained dog saving it. Awesome! And it was definitely for the video because in what other scenario would 2 goldfish be on a small bowl ON THE FLOOR next to a cat?? [sic]" another person added.

    Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 15:10 [IST]
    X