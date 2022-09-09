'He is the chosen one': Video of three-eyed kitten goes viral

Little girl inconsolable, refuses to let her Bappa go | Viral Video

Why Kohinoor is trending on Twitter after Queen's death?

Viral: Video of angry elephant chasing off Safari jeep sure to send chills down your spine

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 09: An enraged elephant charged at safari trucks packed full of tourists has left netizens shocked. The video shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Saket Badola shows an angry tusker running towards a safari vehicle, dangerously close, while trumpeting out loud.

However, the driver kept his cool and is seen swiftly moving the vehicle in reverse gear for what appears to be a few hundred feet, as the elephant charges towards him. The viral video sends chills down your spine.

Eventually, the elephant walked away but the clip has stunned the Twitterati.

"I am told this is in Kabini ! Hats off to the driver 🫡 deft handling of the situation with a cool mind is commendable," wrote the IFS officer.

I am told this is in Kabini ! Hats off to the driver 🫡 deft handling of the situation with a cool mind is commendable. Source- shared by a friend pic.twitter.com/rfCQbIjK1T — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 8, 2022

"Credits to the driver for his skills and keeping his cool. Not an easy situation to be in. However, authorities should investigate the reason behind the elephant's irritation," wrote IFS officer Saket Badola.

"Saket sir, however it may sound bizarre, but the pachyderms are 'made' to chase vehicles by the drivers to make the tourists,get the thrill of it. I have been in similar situation at corbett and rajaji several times," said Twitter user.

"To the drivers luck...ground was not wet (monsoons) otherwise wouldn't have an easy ride to drive so fast in reverse direction," another said.

Seriously the driver deserve 👏🏻 for his calm and composure. The reaction of the guy sitting next to the driver 😯 — Mighty Tamizhan (@GaneshkumarMad3) September 8, 2022

Me & my family were under the same situation in Bandipur 10 years back.

You cannot outrun an Elephant. They can run at 25 km/h. They do this if they feel threatened. — angad.iyer.eth (💙,🧡) (@AnandHumor) September 8, 2022

The elephant was probably protecting babies, causing her to chase the vehicle away. — Siddharth (@Sidd91902935) September 9, 2022

Humans disturbed Mr. Elephant doing his morning jog before the misses wakes up. — Thinking Ape (@thinking_ape_) September 9, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 9, 2022, 22:33 [IST]