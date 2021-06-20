Viral video: Monkey seen travelling with passengers inside Delhi Metro coaches

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 20: A video purportedly showing a monkey roaming inside a coach of a Delhi Metro train surfaced on the social media on Saturday.

    The video clip on Twitter showed the simian first roaming around in the carriage and eventually settling on a seat next to a commuter.

    In the video of the purported incident, a person can be heard saying Yamuna Bank Station, which falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro.

    Though the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) could not immediately confirm the incident, but in response to a video shared on Twitter, the Delhi Metro authorities asked to furnish coach details.

    "Hi, thank you for reaching out. Kindly mention the coach number and current station for further assistance," it said in response to a tweet by a user on the micro-blogging site.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 20, 2021, 11:42 [IST]
