India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 28: Age is just a number. Meet 'Aunty Skates', 46-year-old Oorbee Roy from Toronto, who often shares videos of her incredible moves while gliding around on her skateboard in the traditional attire and have won people over. Chances are the clip will also make you gasp because of the sheer talent it captures.

Her skateboarding videos have racked up millions of views and she has a strong following of 35,000 across her social media platforms.

Naming herself 'Aunty Skates', the instagram account is all about the journey, and after watching a few of her videos, you might find yourself wanting to purchase a skateboard. But this is not solely credit to her skills as a skateboarder but her courage to challenge the norm and empower women all around the world.

She always is seen donning a traditional Indian outfit either a saree or a kurta in her videos.

Not only is she bashing stereotypes but Aunty Skates wants others to follow as well, inspiring them and motivating them.

Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 10:19 [IST]