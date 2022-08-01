YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 01: In a bizarre incident, a man mercilessly slapping and kicking a donkey while holding on to its harness has gone viral on social media.

    In the short clip, a man can be seen ruthlessly slapping and kicking a donkey. The hapless animal kept suffering the brutality for quite some time before giving the man what he deserves.

    Viral Video: Man kicks donkey mercilessly, karma hits him back instantly

    However, instant karma happened. While the man was trying to climb on, the donkey caught hold of his leg and dragged him into the mud.

    Viral video: Traffic police stops commuters to allow tiger to cross roadViral video: Traffic police stops commuters to allow tiger to cross road

    "Jaisi karni waisi bharni (as you sow, so shall you reap)," actor Shakti Kapoor wrote while posting the video.

    Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 1 lakh 37 thousand views and tons of comments.

    Netizens were happy after the donkey took its revenge and expressed their relief on the comment section.

    "Second half of video was best, so satisfying", wrote an Instagram user.

    "Good one, you deserve this," another person commented.

    Story first published: Monday, August 1, 2022, 16:55 [IST]
    X