Viral video: Hundreds of maskless tourists throng Kempty Falls in Mussoorie

Madhuri Adnal

Mussoorie, July 08: In order to seek respite from the heatwave, tourists are rushing towards Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in large numbers, raising fears about the impending third Covid wave.

A video of hundreds of tourists bathing at the Kempty Falls in Mussoorie on Wednesday went viral sparking fears in minds of citizens.

The government has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in several parts of the country as the number of Covid-19 cases are declining.

Tourists are visiting hill stations like Manali, Shimla, Kufri and Mussoorie seeking respite from the scorching heat. However, they are ignoring Covid-19 rules. This has raised many questions around the third wave of Covid-19.

The Covid-19 cases in the state have seen a dip after the brutal second wave showed signs of ebbing.

With this sudden surge in tourists, pictures and videos of crowded streets of Manali have surfaced on the internet, prompting worry among officials and locals.

Social media users expressed anger as people flouted Covid-19 norms. "Empty brains in Kempty," a user said. Another comment reads, "This is a power move: nahao and mar jao."

One user wrote, "And then they gonna blame doctors and government. Good going people . I would request all the doctors to keep this video with you all and then when the time comes directly show them this video . They don't have any rights now to question you and the government," while another sarcastically wrote, "sorry to say this but we deserve a third wave."