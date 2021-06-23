UP: One dead, 12 injured as families of bride & groom spar over music at wedding venue

Viral video: Groom rests hand on shoulder of bride, Check what happens next

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 23: These days social media is full of Indian wedding videos which are striking a chord with netizens.

One such video that is doing the rounds on social media shows a groom happily holding his to-be spouse's shoulder through the wedding ceremony when the pandit stops to scold him, and tells him to remove his hand from her shoulder, leaving all the relatives reeling with laughter.

Embarrassed to be scolded like that, the groom takes his hand back and sheepishly smiles as the wedding ceremony continues.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 1:29 [IST]