Viral TikTok video of girl getting abortion for second time, celebrating it leaves netizens divided

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 03: A TikTok video that has gone viral on various social media platforms shows a girl getting an abortion for the second time. The video clip has created an online debate over the girl's right to abortion. The netizens are divided.

However, the video doesn't have any graphic footage but has set off a debate across the social media.

two teen girls entering a Planned Parenthood, one of which appears celebratory as she is about to undergo an abortion.

TikTok user falls off moving train after stunt goes terribly wrong; Railway Ministry issues advisory

The TikTok user @cpcake21 posted a the video clip, which began with positive pregnancy test belonging to her friend Ashley. The video is titled 'Abortion time! Take 2,' which implies this is her second abortion.

In the 20-second video clip, the videographer is seen asking the girl "How do you feel Ashley?'' while Bruno Mars' It Will Rain plays in the background.

These abortion celebration TikTok videos are something else 🤣.



If you want to abort your kid and kill your own offspring I’m not going to be the one to stop you, but why do these chicks celebrate abortions as if they’re collecting Pokémon gym badges?

pic.twitter.com/Fr5eDvzIHJ — Austere Revered Wizard Will 🧙‍♂️🍀 (@prophetw205) February 28, 2020

'There's two abortion moods' the video is captioned, contrasting a dancing Ashley with the gloomy couple.

The video ends showing an ultrasound image of Ashley's unborn child, presumably moments before the abortion procedure, as she laughs along with her friend.

However, the TikTok video received hundreds of thousands of likes and thousands of comments and has been viewed millions of times.

Here's how netizens reacted to it:

Sinner !!! Terrorist !!! Devil !! Evil !!!

The people who have powers watching the Humanity is dying !!!

Humanity is dying !!!

Humanity is dying !!! — Shaik Abdul Khuddus (@ShaikAbdulKhu10) March 2, 2020

Celebrating murder. — Jim Tomlinson 🇺🇸 (@jimetomlinson) February 29, 2020

This just sickens me, there are so many people wanting to be parents, so sad. — Alet Lister (@Alet30444774) March 2, 2020

Probably overjoyed at the prospect of the life that they’ll be able to now lead freed from the burden of an unwanted pregnancy. — Legal-Slack (@LegalSlack) March 1, 2020

I agree she can get pregnant while even using a barrier or an IUD too ....what I'm upset is that in the video it says take 2 ...second abortion maybe? Idk ...plus , she's smiling ? Who tf smiles during aborting a baby ? No one that's sane . — Sasanka99 (@Sasanka991) February 28, 2020

Maybe she is happy she could have a safe abortion, and not have an unwanted pregnancy. To be honest, it is her decision, not yours. If you get pregnant, you can make your own decision. — Feral Crone Sheila (@Sheila_MRA) March 1, 2020

Launched in 2017, TikTok is a video-sharing social networking service that is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that was founded in 2012, and is used to make brief comedy and talent videos, often involving lip-syncing.