VIRAL: 'Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha' printed on child's Aadhaar Card; denied admission in school

India

oi-Prakash KL

Budaun (UP), Apr 4: A child was reportedly denied admission for wrongly printed name on its Aadhar Card. It occurred in Raipur village in Bilsi tehsil.

As per PTI. "Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha" and "Baby Five of Madhu" was written on the Aadhaar card, officials said on Monday. Further, the number was not printed on the card.

It came to light when a man named Dinesh came to primary school to get his daughter Aarti admitted.

A teacher, Ekta Varshney, denied admission to her, the officials said. The teacher asked Dinesh to get the Aadhaar card rectified.

District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan said, "Aadhaar cards are being prepared in post offices and banks. The mistake has happened because of gross negligence. We will alert bank and post office officials and strict action will be taken against those involved in such negligence."

The pictures of the Aadhar Card had also gone viral. PTI

Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 16:18 [IST]