Viral: Horse pretends to be asleep to avoid work, netizens can relate

New Delhi, Jun 14: A mischievous horse named Sugar has found a novel way to stay away from work. A video of the horse pretending to be asleep when she doesn't feel like working has gone viral on social media.

"Meet Sugar, she doesn't like to be ridden. If Sugar is approached with a saddle she lies down and pretends to be asleep. Sugar refuses to open her eyes until the riders leave," posted Jim Rose along with a photo of Sugar sleeping on the grass.

Meet Sugar, she doesn't like to be ridden. If Sugar is approached with a saddle she lyes down and pretends to be asleep. Sugar refuses to open her eyes until the riders leave. pic.twitter.com/FWaKYoKlHx — jim rose circus (@jimrosecircus1) June 12, 2022

Since being shared, the image has garnered more than 476,000 likes and thousands of retweets. Many on social social completely relate to it.

"Sugar is my spirit animal," said a twitter user.

"Me as a horse, to be honest," said another.

"Smart horse," wrote third. "Good horse. I wish this worked in my office. I don't like to be ridden either," added fourth.

"Omg I want her to get up like isn't laying down bad for horses wtf I have never seen a horse laying down. I thought they didn't do that unless they were literally dying. Woah," another user raised concern.

Horses can sleep both standing up and lying down. Horses may spend anywhere from four to fifteen hours a day in standing rest, and from a few minutes to several hours lying down. However, not all this time is the horse asleep; total sleep time in a day may range from several minutes to two hours.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 21:01 [IST]