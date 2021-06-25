YouTube
    Viral: Elephant Akila making a splash at Trichy temple pool is winning hearts

    By
    |

    Elephants love water. They like to swim, dive into the water and find great fun. This video of Elephant Akila of the Trichy Temple making a splash in the temple pool, to beat the summer is winning the internet.

    Brought in 2011 from Assam to Thiruvanaikoil at the age of 9, Akhila soon became popular in the region because of her friendly attitude. She is dearest to every temple visitor and people are very fond of her.

    In search for food, elephant, crashes through kitchen wall; Video goes viralIn search for food, elephant, crashes through kitchen wall; Video goes viral

    Recently, a new pool has been constructed in Trichy's Jambukeswarar Akhilandeswari Temple for Akila to keep cool as the temperatures soar. A Chennai-based donor gifted the shower costing Rs 1 lakh, on her birthday, which falls in the month of May. And she is loving every bit of it.

    As the shower brings in a feeling of rain, Akhila developed a fondness for bathing every day. Ever since, she is lively and happy.

    The adorable video has garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets since it was shared on social media.

    Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 13:27 [IST]
