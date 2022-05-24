Viral: Dancer creates Bharatnatyam and Hip-Hop fusion, internet in awe

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 24: Social media remains a place for many to watch creative content. There is no dearth of videos that can make your day.

    Now, a video, that shows a mix of graceful Bharatnatyam and freestyle hip-hop has created a lot of buzz on the internet.

    Video of Hybrid Bharatham goes viral
    Image Courtesy: usha_jeyand mithu.janu(Instagram)

    Choreographer Usha Jey has posted an awesome video on her personal Instagram handle.

    "#HybridBharatham is my way of switching between Hip-Hop and Bharatnatyam, 2 dances that I love, learn and respect. My aim is to keep the essence of each dance and create something that does justice to who I am," wrote the choreographer Usha Jey.

    Since being posted, the video has garnered over 6.78 lakh views so far.

    "oh, my gooood!!!!! you are everything. y'all killed this wow," an Instagram user commented.

    "Omggg what a vibe guys!! Ahhh you guys smashed it! Again and again," another wrote.

    "This was such a VIBE!!!! You girls slayed it ," read one of the comments.

    Bharatanatyam is a major Hindu form of Indian classical dance that originated in Tamil Nadu. It is one of eight widely recognized Indian classical dance forms and it expresses South Indian religious themes and spiritual ideas, particularly of Shaivism, Vaishnavism and Shaktism, collectively Hinduism.

    Hip hop music or hip-hop music, also known as rap music, is a genre of popular music developed in the United States by inner-city African Americans. It consists of a stylized rhythmic music that commonly accompanies rapping, a rhythmic and rhyming speech that is chanted.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 15:19 [IST]
    X