Watch: Cargo plane splits into two as it makes emergency landing

A photo of horse travelling in train in West Bengal goes viral; probe on

Rare and magnificent: Image of White Kangaroo hopping around in Australia goes viral

WATCH: SpaceX rocket blasts off for ISS with first all-private crew; Tickets cost $55 million

VIRAL: Craze or careless attitude? Bengal student writes Pushpa film dialogue in class 10 answer sheet

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kolkata, Apr 9: Telugu actor Allu Arjun has become a household name with his debut Hindi movie Pushpa across the nation. Not just in South India, but also in North, East and Western parts of the country.

It becomes evident after a student wrote the dialogue of Allu Arjun's recent movie Pushpa: The Rise in his answer sheet for West Bengal Class 10 exams.

Although many have taken the issue seriously, a section of people has expressed concern over a student writing a film dialogue in an all-important exam of his life.

Nonetheless, the authenticity of the post has not been verified, yet. The class 10 exams in West Bengal were concluded, recently.

Coming back to Pushpa, the Sukumar-directorial, which had Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, made a lifetime collection of Rs 360 crore at the worldwide box office. It was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages, as per the trade reports.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 10:05 [IST]