‘Itna Sun aata’…….. Amul burns it with this doodle on the heatwave

This viral video of cat drinking fresh cow milk will make your day [Watch]

Wait, what? NASA to send naked pictures of humans to space to attract aliens

“Baby Dinosaurs” running on a beach? Viral video leaves netizens bewildered

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 08: A video, showing a group of "baby dinosaurs" running on the beach has went viral on social media. The vial video purportedly shows a dinosaurs-like figure having long necks and stout bodies, except that they are small.

The 14 seconds video was shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden,with the caption, "This took me a few seconds."

"That is so good. Lol. Took me a few too," posted a twitter user.

This took me a few seconds.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/dPpTAUeIZ8 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 4, 2022

However, few were quick enough point out that it wasn't a group of dinosaurs.

"Coatis, also known as coatimundis, are members of the family Procyonidae. They are diurnal mammals native to South America, Central America, Mexico, and the southwestern United States. The name "coatimundi" comes from the Tupian languages of Brazil, where it means "lone coati," a user tweeted explained.

"I showed this to my 9-year-old son and it took him a few seconds to figure out what's going on. Took me a million years that's the effect of watching Jurassic movies all your life," a third user commented.

This took me a few seconds.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/dPpTAUeIZ8 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 4, 2022

Since posted, the video has garnered over 9.8 million views and thousands of likes on Twitter.

Actual video 😁 pic.twitter.com/KFngZfp4CO — 𝑹𝒂𝒋𝒆𝒆𝒗 𝑺𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒉 𝑻𝒂𝒏𝒘𝒂𝒓 (@raajitanwar) May 8, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, May 8, 2022, 16:10 [IST]