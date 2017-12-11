Violence mars coastal Karnataka, IG western range's car set ablaze

Violent protests were witnessed in Karnataka's Kumta on Monday over the death of a teenage boy. Miscreants set Inspector General of Police Western Range's car ablaze and pelted stones at police personnel injuring many.

IG Western range Hemanth Nimbalkar was not inside the car and escaped unhurt while his driver and other police officials sustained injuries when miscreants pelted stones at them. Violence marred Kumta area of Honnavar taluk of Uttar Kannada district over the death of a 19-year-old Hindu boy. The BJP has alleged that the PFI had a role in the boy's death. BJP leaders including Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha have been sharing the news of Paresh's Mesta's death on social media.

While the BJP has accused PFI of having a role to play in the boy's death the local police are waiting for post-mortem and forensic reports. No arrests have been made so far while a case has been taken up. Paresh who went missing on December 6 was found dead in a lake on December 8.

On Monday, protests were witnessed in Honnavar with protestors demanding immediate arrest of Paresh's "killers". Violence broke out during the protest when miscreants started pelting stones and set Nimbalkar's vehicle ablaze.

OneIndia News