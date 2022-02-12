YouTube
    Violates religious freedom: US on hijab issue

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 12: A US government body has criticised Karnataka amidst the hijab issue. Rashid Hussain the Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom said in a tweet that hijab bans in schools violates religious freedom.

    Violates religious freedom: US on hijab issue

    "Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire. The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls," Hussain's office said in a tweet.

    Meanwhile the Karnataka High Court said that it would pass appropriate orders relating to the hijab issue that has been dominating headlines.

    The three judge Bench of the High Court said, "firstly, we are pained by the ongoing agitations and closure of educational institutions since the past few days, especially when this Court is seized off this matter and important issues of constitutional significance and of personal law are being seriously debated.

    It hardly needs to be mentioned that ours is a country of plural cultures, religions and languages. Being a secular State, it does not identify itself with any religion as its own, the Bench said.

    Every citizen has the right to profess and practise any faith of choice, is true. However, such a right not being absolute is susceptible to reasonable restrictions as provided by the Constitution of India.

    Whether wearing of hijab in the classroom is a part of essential religious practice of Islam in the light of constitutional guarantees, needs a deeper examination, the court also said.

    Ours being a civilised society, no person in the name of religion, culture or the like can be permitted to do any act that disturbs public peace and tranquility. Endless agitations and closure of educational institutions indefinitely are not happy things to happen, the Bench noted.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 9:07 [IST]
