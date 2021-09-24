Vikash Kaser: Making people sway to his tunes as a DJ and Music Producer

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

This young talent has made a unique success story for himself in the world of music across India.

It is amazing to know about all those individuals who choose their respective paths and build their careers on their own, even after getting a chance to settle their lives in their family business. It takes a lot to make such decisions that may challenge a person in ways more than one and present various other hurdles on their path.

However, the world has seen some of the greatest success stories, where people have done the unusual and instead of choosing what was already on their platter, they have gone above and beyond to carve their special niche in their chosen fields. Vikash Kaser did the same in the world of music as a DJ and Music Producer and hence today can proudly call himself a self-made success story, who did not follow the crowd but built his success on his own as a one-man show.

Ask him what drove him towards the world of music, and the youngster from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, quickly replies, saying, "To break the monotony of cliched overused remix tracks and create and curate music that could help people sway to my tunes naturally. Also, to create a musical career as a DJ and Music Producer that could help me stand apart from the crowd and compel audiences to groove to my music."

Vikash Kaser says that no matter how cliche this sounds, but it is an honest fact that he loved music since he could remember, and the idea that people would dance to his tunes someday further upped his confidence to be a part of the DJing scene. This young talent has found his passion in disc jockeying and has found a close connection with music creation. He is highly motivated by the love he feels towards music, and the fact that his music can connect with people has driven him to do more and better his craft each day.

Vikash Kaser has aced the game of different music genres like Bollywood, techno, house and electronic, pulling crowds in huge numbers through his spectacular stage presence and talent with each of his performances, be it at clubs or some of the biggest festivals across the country.

This young DJ and Music Producer looks unstoppable in his journey and wants to create more magic with his music curation. Do follow him on Instagram @vikashkaser to know more.

Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:18 [IST]